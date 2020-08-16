Last chance for PPP to deliver in Karachi: Khurrum Sher Zaman  

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief and provincial lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman on Sunday said that this was the last chance for PPP to deliver in the city, otherwise the Centre would use its legal options for improving the situation, ARY NEWS reported.

We have given them one more chance to deliver in Karachi, said the PTI leader after a joint committee comprising of representatives from the federal and provincial governments was formed to resolve issues faced by the city.

He said that all political parties need to sit together for development in the city. “The formation of the provincial committee is in the interest of the masses,” the PTI leader said adding that the Sindh government now has the chance to change the situation in the city.

He said that the PTI would adopt every move that would ease the suffering of the masses in Karachi.

The PTI leader lauded the decision from the Centre to join hand with the local political parties in the city and said that the masses had already suffered a lot in the city.

“This shows the seriousness of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi,” Khurrum Sher Zaman said and hoped that the committee would take better decisions for the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed on Sunday PPP, PTI, and MQM-P leaders formed a consultative committee to resolve Karachi’s issues during yesterday’s meeting in the port city.

In a statement, he said two rounds of talks between the Centre and the Sindh government have taken place. The committee comprises of three representatives each from the federal and provincial governments, he added.

