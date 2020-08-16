New local govt system for Sindh on the cards

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led-Sindh government is mulling over bringing consensus administrator for metropolis after Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar’s tenure ends, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources said that fresh delimitation of all Karachi constituencies will be carried out ahead of the upcoming local government election.

The government will work with other political parties to bring in a new local government system that empowers all mayors, sources further told ARY News.

In this regard, a bill will be presented in the Sindh Assembly, said sources.

Read More: PPP, PTI, MQM-P meet, agree to work together for Karachi’s development

Earlier, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed on Sunday PPP, PTI, and MQM-P leaders formed a consultative committee to resolve Karachi’s issues during yesterday’s meeting in the port city.

In a statement, he said two rounds of talks between the Centre and the Sindh government have taken place. The committee comprises of three representatives each from the federal and provincial governments, he added.

Read More: PPP, PTI, MQM-P coalition to develop Karachi good news: minister

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, and Minister for Information Technology Ameenul Haq will represent the Centre, while Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Education Minister Saeed Ghani the provincial government with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to head the committee.

Comments

comments