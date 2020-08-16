PPP, PTI, MQM-P leaders meet to discuss Karachi

KARACHI: In an important development, a meeting of PPP, PTI, and MQM-P leaders took place in Karachi wherein they discussed issues plaguing the port city, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government and Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi attended the meeting.

Issues of potable water shortage, rickety sewerage system, and public transport came under discussion. The participants discussed working out a joint strategy to clean Karachi’s stormwater drains, develop civic infrastructure and remove encroachments.

The leaders of the three main political parties having stakes in Karachi also deliberated on uplift schemes. They lauded the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) role in cleaning main nullahs of the city.

The participants expressed concern over the city’s abysmal situation and agreed to work together for Karachi’s restoration to its former glory, economic progress, and resolution of all its problems.

The PPP, PTI and MQM-P leaders reached an agreement to push ahead with the megacity’s development by ironing out a joint strategy. Over the course of the meeting, they put forth their proposals for Karachi’s development.

They also talked about empowering local governments in the province, the sources said.

