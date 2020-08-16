‘Neutral, non-political administrator to be appointed in Karachi’

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has claimed that a ‘neutral and non-political’ administrator will be appointed in the metropolis over the recommendations of the advisory committee, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Waseem Akhtar, while talking exclusively to ARY News, provided the details of the recent meeting with the major political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“I have completed my work related to the amendments in the local government laws as Karachi mayor. I will submit my recommendations to the minister for local government Nasir Shah next week.”

“Next administration of Karachi will be appointed in light of the recommendations made by the advisory committee which will be supported by the federal and provincial governments. All matters will be taken ahead in a legalised manner.”

“In the meeting, the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) gave a briefing over the cleanliness of the main nullahs of the metropolis and removing the encroachments. The prime minister has given the responsibility to NDMA and Frontier Works Organization (FWO). The Centre and provincial government will provide funds to NDMA and FWO for the completion of tasks.”

“A committee has not been constituted so far, however, some names were given for an advisory committee. More meetings will be held in future and consultations will be continued.”

“The municipal laws of 2013 were fully failed and it cannot be implemented anymore. It is necessary to implement Article 140-A, otherwise, we cannot get a permanent solution. Our constitution allows the creation of at least 20 provinces in the country and it will establish a balance and help to resolve issues of the masses.”

Akhtar claimed that the new administrator will be ‘neutral’ and have no political affiliation which would be appointed by the consultation of all three political parties. He added that no name has been finalised for the position of Karachi’s administrator in the meeting.

