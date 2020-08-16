Nothing extraordinary in meeting between stakeholders on Karachi: MQM-P

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday said that the meeting on resolving Karachi issues between the representatives of the Centre and the provincial government was not an extraordinary meeting, ARY NEWS reported.

The party’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the federal government considered it necessary to play its role after recent torrential rainfall in the city. “The Centre mobilized NDMA and Pakistan Army for the purpose,” he said.

He said that no committee has been formed over Karachi issues instead it is a working body comprising of the stakeholders. “It is only mandated to oversee the cleaning of the city,” he said.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Karachi was not a part of the Sindh province at the time of the independence instead it was the capital of the country.

He asked as to on whose wishes Karachi was made a part of the Sindh province. “Even after capital was moved to Islamabad, the city remained as one unit,” the MQM-P leader said and termed the act of making Karachi a part of the Sindh province as an unconstitutional move.

Read More: No committee formed on Karachi issues, denies Sindh govt

Later, speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, Federal Minister and MQM-P leader Aminul Haque said that no committee is yet to be notified over Karachi issues.

Speaking over the appointment of an administrator in Karachi after incumbent local government system expires, he said that only a person who has a better understanding of the city’s issues should be appointed as an administrator in the city.

