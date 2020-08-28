Well-known bureaucrat likely to be appointed Karachi administrator: sources

KARACHI: A famous bureaucrat and former finance secretary, Mohammad Younus Dagha, is likely to be appointed as the administrator of Karachi by the Sindh government, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Grade-22 government officer, Mohammad Younus Dagha, is expected to be made administrator of the port city as the local government is completing its tenure on August 28 (today).

Mohammad Younus Dagha possesses a strong portfolio of civil services since 1985 in varied fields including energy, finance, commerce, international trade and public administration.

Dagha had also served as Secretary Water and Power in 2014.

He holds post-graduate degrees in Business Administration, Economics, Law and Commerce. From being an administrator at various tiers in the Provinces of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Project Director in mega projects, Mr Dagha possesses a vast and varied experience.

Sindh government’s denial

A provincial minister in Sindh, Saeed Ghani, has rejected the likely appointment of Mohammad Younus Dagha as the administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Ghani said in a statement that Dagha’s name was not considered for the KMC’s top position in any meeting of the Sindh government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the administrator of Karachi will be appointed in accordance with the law after the local government institutions complete its tenure on August 28.

On August 22, it emerged that the Sindh government had finalised names for appointing an administrator in Karachi. Sources said that the provincial authorities had finalised two names for the administrator Karachi including Secretary Investment Najam Ahmed Shah and Secretary Finance Hasan Naqvi.

Meanwhile, it had also emerged that names of three bureaucrats and civil society members each are also mulled over for the position.

