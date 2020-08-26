Karachi administrator to be appointed in accordance with law: Sindh CM

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the administrator of Karachi will be appointed in accordance with the law after the local government institutions complete its tenure on August 28, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah made the statement while visiting rain-hit areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district today. He said that the provincial government will declare emergency in affected districts. The chief minister added that the monsoon spell has not ended yet as more rain is expected to hit different parts of the province.

While talking to journalists, Murad Ali Shah said that he has visited all affected districts of Sindh and provincial capital Karachi. He said that Karachi has never received such heavy rainfall during the last 100 years as the record downpour of 1931 was less in amount.

Earlier in the day, Murad Ali Shah visited areas that were affected due to rise in Malir stream’s water level.

During his visit to Malir, he was briefed by the District Council Chairman Salman Abdullah Murad about the situation of Malir stream. The chief minister was informed that 22 people from Kohi Goth, 30 from Darsano Channo and 56 people have been safely evacuated from Hassan Panhwar Goth.

“People in Madina Town and Yar Muhammad Goth are still trapped”, CM Murad Ali Shah was informed. On the occasion, the provincial chief executive directed the commissioner Karachi to immediately rescue the stranded people and provided them food and water.

Later, he visited Marvi Goth and met with the masses.

The water level in the Malir stream is currently decreasing after heavy rainfall in Karachi which turned many roads and residential areas into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life.

