KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has convened a meeting today to deliberate on the appointment of Karachi administrator, ARY News reported on Monday.

MQM-P leadership raised concerns over the delay in the appointment of an administrator following the conclusion of local bodies’ term. The political party’s coordination committee said that they have not been reached out by the Sindh government on the appointment of Karachi administrator.

Read More: Sindh brings the curtain down on local government bodies

The Rabta Committee noted that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has taken each decision keeping in view their personal political interests. It noted that the ruling party in Sindh doesn’t take into consideration the concerns raised by the elected members of urban Sindh.

The members of MQM Pakistan said that PPP has a feudalistic ideology and it dreamt of taking over urban Sindh.

Read: Feel like a beggar asking for Karachi’s rights: Mayor Waseem Akhtar

The Local bodies of Karachi ended their lawful term on August 30 after four years of administration. The ex-Mayor Waseem Akhtar, before his tenure concluded, held a press conference wherein he lamented the lack of coordination and delivery on part of Sindh’s ruling party.

He alleged that the Sindh government has taken hold of the revenue-generating departments by including institutions into newly-created Keamari district. He added that districts are being created on a political basis in Karachi. The mayor said that stakeholders of the metropolis were not consulted before declaring Keamari as a district.

On Aug 27, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said the administrator of Karachi will be appointed in accordance with the law after the local government institutions complete their tenure.

Comments

comments