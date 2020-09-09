LAHORE: The newly-appointed Inspector General (IG) Punjab police Inam Ghani called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar expressed well wishes for the newly-appointed provincial police chief Inam Ghani besides giving instructions for further improving law and order situation.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that the citizens of Punjab has set expectations from the police forces and the institution must maintain its reputation by remaining impartial and taking indiscriminate action against the criminal elements without accepting any pressure.

He directed Inam Ghani for ensuring the domination of law and merit in the police department and activating all relevant authorities for resolving complaints of the common people seeking assistance from the local police stations.

Read: Inam Ghani appointed new IG Punjab

CM Buzdar said that the police forces have to meet the expectations of the nationals for peace establishment.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani assured CM Buzdar that he will bring reforms in the security institution to fulfil the requirements of the policing, justice and merit.

Earlier on Tuesday, Inam Ghani had been appointed as new police chief after the federal government decided to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir from his post.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill had confirmed the reports of the change and took to Twitter to make the announcement that Inam Ghani would be the new IG Punjab.

Read: Reason behind removal of IG Punjab surfaces: sources

The decision had been taken by the federal government after differences emerged between the IG Punjab and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

Moreover, CCPO Lahore Umar Shaikh had been directed to continue his duties as CCPO Lahore.

The main reason behind the removal of Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir had also surfaced as former police chief expressed reservations over the appointment of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shaikh over action against the land mafia.

The former police chief IGP had allegedly opposed strong operation against the land mafia, while the CCPO was neglecting his opinion in this regard and was carrying out a stern operation, well-informed sources said.

Comments

comments