IG Punjab warns officers of strict action over custodial deaths

LAHORE: Expressing annoyance over rising incidents of deaths in police custody, Inspector General of Punjab Police Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday warned of strict, swift, legal and departmental action against those responsible for such incidents, ARY News reported.

In his letter to the field officers, the IG Punjab said that they had adopted a zero tolerance policy against custodial deaths. He directed the field officers to strictly follow the SOPs wile discharging their official responsibilities.

The IG directed the police officers to restrain from torturing suspects in custody and illegal detentions.

Earlier on September 3, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of recent deaths of suspects in police custody and had ordered strict action against those responsible for such incidents.

Expressing anger over incidents of custodial deaths, the chief minister had directed the Punjab police chief to take stern departmental action against the police officers found responsible for deaths of accused in their custody.

He had warned that the relevant superintendent of police (SP) would be held responsible if any such incident occurs in future.

