IGP Islamabad briefs NA Speaker over Irfan Siddiqui’s handcuffing

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at the Parliament House on Monday, ARY News reported.

Yesterday, Qaiser had summoned IGP to brief him about the matter of handcuffing former advisor to the prime minister, Irfan Siddiqui.

During the meeting, NA speaker regretted over handcuffing Irfan Siddiqui. The IGP said the investigation into the matter was underway.

“Every citizen has equal right of delivery of justice”, Qaiser said.

The meeting was also attended by the Interior Minister, Chief Commissioner and MNA Ali Nawaz Awan.

Earlier, the speaker made a telephonically contact with the Minister for Interior and expressed his concern over the matter.

Expressing his concern, the speaker demanded thorough probe of arresting and handcuffing of Irfan Siddiqui on a merely alleged violation of Tenancy law.

Asad Qaiser said that Irfan Siddique was a seasoned columnist and a renowned educationist whose arrest has raised concerns in the journalistic community and academia.

Earlier in the day, Former advisor to the prime minister, Irfan Siddiqui got bail after being arrested over violation of tenancy act case.

As per details, Magistrate Mehreen Baloch approved his bail application on Sunday, two days after he was arrested during a raid at his house.

He was released from Adiala jail after issuance of his bail orders from the court.

Police in the federal capital late on Friday had arrested Irfan Siddiqui, the close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

