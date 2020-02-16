IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam reviews progress on rape cases  

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Sunday reviewed progress on rape cases registered across the province after he was admonished during the Sindh High Court (SHC) proceedings for delaying DNA process in the cases on February 13, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting chaired by the IGP Sindh today reviewed the progress made in the investigation of the woman and child sexual assault cases.

The meeting held an in-depth case to case review along with a briefing to the officials regarding stand operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in case of these cases.

The IGP Sindh also asked the concerned police authorities to improve their coordination with the institutions conducting DNAs in the rape cases in order to ensure speedy probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court expressed its dismay over the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Thursday for delaying the DNA test process during the probe of rape cases province-wide.

Hearing a petition into a case regarding strict punishment for accused involved in sexual abuse of women, the court summoned the IGP Sindh and secretary home to appear in person at the proceedings.

SHC Judge Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar asked them as to why reforms were not made and delay is being made in registration of rape victims’ cases.

During the proceedings, a victim’s counsel claimed that the police was charging amount for handing over the DNA test reports. To this, the judge asked the secretary home if there is an issue of funds.

He said that although may laws were made from the provincial authorities, however, still there is a severe lacuna in their implementation process. “Even the witnesses are yet to get protection.”

Saying that there is no screening process in the rape cases, the judge asked about the remedy in a case if an investigation officer refuses to conduct a DNA test.

To this, the IGP Sindh said the DNAs were performed in several rape cases and they are acting upon the laid down standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Kaleem Imam said that Karachi and Jamshoro varsities are conducting the DNAs from their own funds and he was completely following the 760 rape cases registered across the province.

