Sea view rape case: Suspect handed over to police on two-day physical remand

KARACHI: Man who raped a girl and left her unconscious at Karachi beach has been handed over to police on two-day physical remand, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police presented the accused Ali Raza Ali alias Imran before the court and requested to approve the physical remand.

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the rape of a girl in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

The police relayed the suspect was arrested during a raid in Korangi area. His samples have been collected for DNA tests.

A girl was allegedly raped at her apartment within the limits of Darakshan police station and then left unconscious and naked at the Seaview beach in the wee hours of Sunday.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 376/337/380/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against suspects.

The police said the victim’s two friends, identified as Kiran and Ali alias Imran, visited her at her apartment at DHA Phase-VI where they had dinner together. Subsequently, the victim said, she felt drowsy.

She was then subjected to sexual assault by the male suspect who took her to Seaview and left her unconscious there.

