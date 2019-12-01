IGP Sindh takes notice of honour killing in Dadu

KARACHI: Taking notice of killing an 11-year-old girl in Dadu over honour, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam has sought report into the matter, ARY News reported.

The IGP Sindh has directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dadu to submit details of the incident. He also directed him to ensure the delivery of justice and stern punishment to those involved in the crime.

The incident occurred on November 21 in Johi, a small town in Dadu, where an 11-year-old girl was stoned to death in the name of honour and was later secretly buried.

The police responded to the reports and arrested parents of the victim and two other facilitators. A case was also registered with the Dadu police.

According to the FIR, the girl’s father, his relative, and four others had “hatched a conspiracy for the murder of the girl and killed her by stone-pelting”. They then bought a shroud and buried her near Lak graveyard.

The authorities were investigating the matter from different views to ascertain the facts.

