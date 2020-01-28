‘I’m not going anywhere’, IGP Sindh rebuts news of his transfer

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday by rebutting news of his transfer from the province said, he is not going anywhere, ARY News reported.

آئی جی سندھ سید کلیم امام نے اپنے تبادلے کی خبر کی تردید کردی آئی جی سندھ سید کلیم امام نے اپنے تبادلے کی خبر کی تردید کردی — میرا تبادلہ اتنی آسانی سے ہونے والا نہیں، جاوں گا تو اپنے مقدر سے جاوں گا — اگر میرا تبادلہ ہوگیا تو بھی ہاتھی سوا لاکھ ک ہی رہوں گا — یہ افتتاحی تقریب تھی جسے الوداعی پارٹی سے منسوب کردیا گیا — سندھ پولیس والے شاید میری الوداعی پارٹی کے پیسے بچانا چاہ رہے ہیں، آئی جی سندھ کلیم امام#ARYNews #Police Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

He was addressing in an inaugural ceremony at the Capital Police Office (CPO).

Speaking to the police officers, IGP Syed Kaleem Imam said his transfer is not that much easy and added that he will leave the province according to his fate.

Referring to the ceremony, he said that an inaugural gathering was named as a farewell ceremony for him. “Seems like Sindh government wants to save money of my farewell party.”

He alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to remove him from the province and added that we all [police officers] work under the law of the land. He credited the department’s team work for maintaining peace in the province.

Read more: Federal cabinet expected to approve new IGP for Sindh today

Assuring his fellow police officers not to get worry in tough times, IGP Sindh said during his service, he gone through such days, where he thought “This is the last day of my service.”

The federal government on Monday had decided to remove the Sindh inspector general of police (IG), Kaleem Imam, after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to replace Sindh IGP in a one-on-one meeting here in Karachi.

Sources said that Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar likely to be appointed as new IGP Sindh.

