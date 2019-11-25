IHC accepts Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s apology

ISLAMABAD: The high court announcing its verdict on the contempt cases filed against Firdous Ashiq Awan and Ghulam Sarwar Khan accepted their unconditional apologies, ARY News reported on Monday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan were booked in separate contempt of court cases by the Islamabad High court earlier, after initial proceedings the verdict for the case was reserved which was announced today.

The case was being presided by Jutsice Athar Minallah who remarked during the hearing that people holding such high offices should be more wary of what they say and what implications it may hold.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 11 issued notices to Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), over remarks of an alleged ‘deal’.

Firdous Ashiq Awan facing a separate contempt of court proceeding in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over her contemptuous statement had been issued a contempt notice for criticizing the judiciary in her press conference last Wednesday. During the previous hearing, the court had accepted her apology but issued her a fresh contempt of court notice for making a statement regarding pending criminal proceedings and court matters.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 21 dismissed contempt petition against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan for commenting on the “axle load policy” in sharp disparity to a court order.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The honorable judge binning the contempt of court proceedings against Firdous Ashiq Awan ordered to implement law regarding axle load.

