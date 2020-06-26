IHC allows govt to investigate oil companies over fuel shortage

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday allowed the federal government to investigate oil marketing companies for their alleged role in the petroleum shortage in the country.

A bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced an 11-page verdict, turning down a request by the oil firms to restrain the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from conducting an inquiry against them.

The bench had reserved the verdict on Thursday after hearing arguments from both sides – the petitioners and the government.

The bench observed that it was shocking that the country faced a fuel shortage despite the fact that oil prices were decreasing globally. It said people’s constitutionals rights were affected due to the shortage.

The IHC held that the government is bound to investigate the crisis.

Earlier, on June 18, a report on the petroleum crisis was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan who then directed the authorities concerned to initiate action against oil marketing companies and all those found responsible in the matter.

According to the report, the petroleum crisis was declared artificial in the country.

PM Khan warned that the petroleum crisis will not be tolerated at any cost and ordered suspending the licences of the companies involved in the petroleum crisis. It may be made binding on all oil marketing companies to ensure oil is stocked by them to cover 21 days.

Comments

comments