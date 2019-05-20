IHC bench formed to hear Nawaz bail plea

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was constituted on Monday to hear and decide a fresh petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking bail in the Al-Azizia case on medical grounds.

The division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the case on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Sharif through his lawyer Khawaja Haris filed a fresh petition, making the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent as respondents.

The PML-N supremo’s lawyer contended that his client’s life is under threat owing to his fast deteriorating health. He quoted doctors as saying Sharif’s treatment is impossible inside prison.

He said political opponents are making propaganda that his client is looking for an NRO but one should not forget that he [Nawaz] returned to the country leaving his ailing wife in London last year to face cases.

Earlier, Sharif had returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail upon the expiry of six-week bail granted to him by the Supreme Court on medical grounds.

