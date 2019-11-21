IHC bins contempt of court plea against Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed contempt petition against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan for commenting on the “axle load policy” in sharp disparity to a court order.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The honorable judge binning the contempt of court proceedings against Firdous Ashiq Awan ordered to implement law regarding axle load.

It is to be mentioned here that day before the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March, the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suspended implementation on the National Highway Safety Ordinance, 2000.

Firdous Ashiq Awan is facing a separate contempt of court proceedings in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over her contemptuous statement.

Read more: Contempt case: IHC asks Awan to submit written apology by Saturday

She had been issued a contempt notice for criticizing the judiciary in her press conference last Wednesday. During the previous hearing, the court had accepted her apology but issued her a fresh contempt of court notice for making a statement regarding a pending criminal proceeding.

Awam in her written apology in the IHC had said, she respects every court and judge of the country and has complete faith in the independence of the judiciary.

The special assistant further clarified that she never intended to influence the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “I even apologize if there is an impression of influencing the case in any way,” she said in her plea.

