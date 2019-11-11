ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), over remarks of the alleged deal between the government and the PML-N, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was presided over by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the ministers and special assistants are designated to restore the nation’s trust in the government.

The IHC CJ asked the special assistant how can the minister comment about the deal in a matter related to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Let the government decide if any deal is taking place.”

Dr. Firdous, who was called at the rostrum by the Justice Athar Minallah, said that she has asked PEMRA to provide transcription of the program.

The court while rejecting the unconditional apology of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan issued notices to Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and PEMRA and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 14.

Yesterday, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had submitted her written apology over her contemptuous remarks on the directions of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

“I respect every court and judge of the country and have complete faith in the independence of the judiciary,” she had said in her statement submitted through her counsel in the court.

The special assistant further clarified that she never intended to influence the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “I even apologize if there is an impression of influencing the case in any way.”

