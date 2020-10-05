IHC dismisses petition seeking ban on Nawaz’s speeches

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected a petition seeking a ban on the airing of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speeches, ARY News reported

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the reserved verdict.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An IHC bench reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the writ petition after an initial hearing. The petitioner cited the PML-N supreme leader, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman and others as respondents.

Read More: PM Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif playing dangerous game

The four-page detailed ruling observed that there was an alternate forum for the redressal of these issues. The IHC further observed that the petitioner could not satisfy the court regarding which of his rights were being affected by the airing of speeches.

The petition was moved by Advocate Shah Jahan Khan.

Read More: IHC moved against Nawaz over ‘speeches against state institutions’

He stated in his petition that Nawaz Sharif peddled negative propaganda against state institutions through his speeches, undermining their sanctity.

Read More: IHC reserves verdict on plea for ban on airing Nawaz’s speeches

October 1, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) barred TV channels from airing speeches of the absconding accused and proclaim offenders.

Comments

comments