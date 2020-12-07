ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a plea challenging appointments of his advisers and special assistants, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani released the reserved verdict in the open court. The verdict was reserved on September 9, after the completion of arguments from both sides.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had released a written order that stated there was no restriction of appointing persons having dual nationality as special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs).

The order read, ‘It is pursuant to the said powers that the Federal Government has made the Rules of 1973 and has described the “Organizations of Divisions” in rule 4 ibid. Sub-rule 6 of rule 4 enables the Prime Minister to appoint Special Assistant or Special Assistants and to determine their status and functions.’

It also read the premier is answerable to the nationals and the parliament and he is authorised to appoint officials and other persons for assistance. There is no restriction regarding the number of special assistants by the prime minister.

In its ruling, the high court stated that the importance and contribution.

