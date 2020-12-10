IHC shows displeasure over plight of animals at Marghazar Zoo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday showed displeasure over the plight of animals at Islamabad’s Marghzar Zoo, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minhallah said that the administration is not showing seriousness in providing facilities for any of the animals at the zoo.

“If 60 days were not enough to shift two cheetahs from the Marghazar Zoo, the administration should have informed the court”, remarked Justice Minhallah.

The lives of both cheetahs are in danger as one of them is suffering from cancer and the other is infected with a disease.

Only politics is being played here, the IHC chief justice observed.

Read more: Over 500 rare animals missing from Islamabad zoo

The secretary environment in his reply stated before the court that not only cheetahs but other animals including monkeys are also in danger.

Let us do our work, he said and pleaded the court to have trust in them. Later the hearing of the case was adjourned till tomorrow.

Earlier, the IHC was informed that the two brown bears at Islamabad’s Marghzar Zoo would be shifted to a sanctuary abroad.

Comments

comments