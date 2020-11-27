Two bears at Islamabad zoo to be shifted to Jordan, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Two brown bears at Islamabad’s Marghzar Zoo will be shifted to a sanctuary abroad after the lone elephant Kaavan’s departure to Cambodia on November 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Friday.

A single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a petition regarding the shifting of animals at the zoo.

Also Read: Kaavan elephant to leave for Cambodia on Nov 29

Animal expert Dr Amir Khalil informed the court that a pair of bears will be shifted to Jordan on December 6, six days after Kavaan’s departure to a Cambodia sanctuary. He invited the chief justice to attend a ceremony to be held on November 29 to bid adieu to the pachyderm.

Justice Minallah declined the invite saying a judge’s duty is to hand down a judgement, which the court had already done in the case at hand.

Also Read: Elephant steals bananas from truck, video goes viral

The hearing was adjourned until December 21.

Comments

comments