CJ IHC orders govt, opposition to build consensus on ECP appointments

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah has given time to the federal government to build consensus with the opposition over the appointments of the two members in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court resumed the hearing of the case related to the appointments of ECP members on two seats as the secretary of the National Assembly (NA) sought 10 days for submitting its reply in the previous hearing.

During the hearing, CJ IHC Justice Athar Minallah remarked every committee has powers to legislate own rulers. The lawyer representing the Speaker NA argued that the government has made mistake in the parliament, To this, Justice Minallah remarked parliament cannot make any mistake as it the institution representing 220 million nationals.

The lawyer sought more time for the parliamentary committee to legislate rules. The IHC chief justice ordered the government and the opposition to make a joint decision regarding the ECP appointments.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till January 15.

Background

The matter is lingering on since the retirement of ECP members Abdul Ghaffar Soomro from Sindh and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch from Balochistan in January. Under the law, their replacements were to be appointed within 45 days.

A consultation between the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly is required for the appointment of the ECP members.

After the failure of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif to reach a consensus on the names, the matter was referred to a bi-partisan parliamentary committee, but it also failed to reach a consensus.

After which, the president exercising his powers appointed Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui from Sindh and Munir Ahmed Kakar from Balochistan on Aug 22 against two vacant positions.

