IHC rejects exemption plea of Nawaz Sharif, issues arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the exemption plea of the former premier Nawaz Sharif and released his non-bailable arrest warrants in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The pleas of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for seeking his exemption from personal appearance in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references have been rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The high court directed concerned authorities to arrest and produce Sharif in the hearings of the corruption cases. In its verdict, the court stated that Nawaz Sharif does not deserve bail and relief anymore.

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif’s appeal for attending the hearings through representative was also rejected.

Earlier on September 10, the IHC had ruled that it will decide on September 15 whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will get any relief or not.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the appeals filed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

In the hearing, Justice Kayani had remarked, “Nawaz Sharif didn’t surrender, the game is over.”

The bench had questioned how can the court proceed with his plea without his surrendering before it and directed both his lawyer Khawaja Haris and the NAB prosecutor to forward their arguments in this regard on next hearing.

On September 9, the PML-N supremo had moved two miscellaneous applications in the IHC through his lawyer Khawaja Haris for seeking exemption from personal appearance before it on medical grounds. He stated that he was unable to appear in court because of his ill-health.

At the previous hearing, the IHC had directed Sharif to appear before it on September 10 and warned that it will declare him an absconder over failure to turn up. It also warned of action against those who acted as guarantors to secure the bail for the PML-N leader. However, the former premier did not appear before the court.

On the same day, an accountability court had also declared Nawaz Sharif a ‘proclaimed offender’ in Toshakhana reference in Islamabad besides indicting four accused persons including former president Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani.

