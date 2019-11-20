IHC hears PTI plea against ECP decision on party’s foreign funding audit

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned hearing of a petition filed by the PTI against the ECP decision on the party’s foreign funding audit, till the first week of December, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition in the high court on Nov. 7 to challenge the ECP’s October 10 decision which had rejected the party’s applications against an audit of its foreign funding.

The PTI had requested the court to restrain the scrutiny committee formed by the election commission from probing the party’s foreign funding.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC resumed hearing of the PTI appeal today.

The junior lawyer pleaded to the court to defer the hearing for a brief period as his senior lawyer was in the Supreme Court for hearing of a case.

The court could not wait for the lawyer after 11:00 the bench said.

The bench adjourned the hearing till the first week of December.

A bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected four applications of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in foreign funding case on Oct. 10.

The ECP panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza directed the scrutiny committee to continue its work.

The PTI in its applications had challenged the scrutiny committee’s investigation without informing party members and then leaking the details.

