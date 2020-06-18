ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge, Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Official sources at the high court confirmed the news saying the IHC judge took a coronavirus test after her secretary was diagnosed as positive for the infection last week.

Last month, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah had tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He took a COVID-19 test after his secretary Asad Khokhar was diagnosed with the deadly virus.

It merits mentioning here that the IHC was also closed after an employee tested positive for the infection last month. The high court building was vacated and disinfectant spray was conducted. Later, a limited number of staffers were directed to come to the court to avert the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, on June 8, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had tested negative for COVID-19. This was the second time the chief justice had got himself tested for the coronavirus.

