Three Deputy Secretaries Sindh test positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Secretariat of Sindh on Sunday revealed that 10 of their regular staff employees along with three deputy secretaries had contracted coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to details, three deputy secretaries including deputy secretary services Adeel and seven others have tested positive for coronavirus.

Deputy secretary education Khalid Haider had tested positive for the pathogen prior to the new cases and is currently observing quarantined isolation.

Secretary works and services Imran Atta Soomro also tested positive for COVID-19, meanwhile, secretary local bodies Roshan Sheikh has been observing self-isolation for the past 14 days.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 139,230 after detection of record 6,825 new infections in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,632 with 81 more virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

