ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday wrapped up a case related to the termination of retired Rear Admiral Jameel Akhtar’s service as Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman, reported ARY News.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah disposed of the petition when Attorney General Khalid Javed stated that he is in the process of recommending the federal government to withdraw the impugned notifications.

Mr Akhtar had moved the petition challenging the government’s notifications that removed him as KPT chairman and assigned additional charge of the post to a BS-21 officer for a three-month period.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The impugned notifications shall remain suspended till the advice of the learned Attorney General for Pakistan is considered by the Federal Government and a decision is taken accordingly,” read a five-page verdict.

“This Court further expects that the affairs of the Trust will be dealt with by the Federal Government in accordance with its statutory powers and that there will be no unauthorized inference in violation of the explicit provisions of the Act of 1886” the top IHC judge ruled.

“It may also be observed that any person, entity, Ministry or Department not explicitly mentioned in the Act of 1886 has no jurisdiction or no authorities to interfere in the affairs of the Trust.”

Read More: Ali Zaidi asks NAB to probe wrongdoings in multi-million KPT project

Mr Akhtar was appointed as KPT chairman on Nov 23, 2017 for a fixed tenure of three year, which will expire on Nov 22, 2020.

The federal government had removed him from the post through a notification issued by the Establishment Division on March 25

Later, another notification was issued stating, “the federal government is pleased to assign additional charge of the post of chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to Mr Shakeel Mangnejo (BS-21), Director General of Ports and Shipping, under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, for a period of three (03) months”.

Comments

comments