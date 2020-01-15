Ali Zaidi asks NAB to probe wrongdoings in multi-million KPT project

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has written a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities asking to conduct a probe into his own ministry involving wrongdoing in a Karachi Port Trust (KPT) project, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the NAB authorities, Ali Zaidi revealed that 15 million Euros, which estimates upto 170 million rupees, were spent for the repair of Ali dredger at the Port Qasim. Spare parts were also purchased from the amount during the repair process, he said.

“Despite a hefty expenditure on the project, the dredger is still unable to carry out its activities,” he alleged asking the accountability watchdog to initiate a probe into the case.

He further informed that an internal inquiry into the case has also revealed wrongdoings in the repair work of the dredger ship.

The federal minister also attached the internal inquiry report with the request forwarded to the NAB authorities. It said that the amount was paid to the parties in Euro for the repair work of the dredger.

On 23 December 2019, the Sindh High Court granted bail to two accused in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) illegal recruitment case.

A bench of the Sindh high court (SHC) approved bail petitions of General Manage KPT Rauf Akhtar Farooqui and Manager H.R. Mehmood Sharif.

Sindh high court (SHC) also ordered both of the accused to deposit a surety bond of one million each as bail money.

The bench also ordered the government to put the names of both on the exit control list (ECL).

An accountability court has declared former federal minister for ports and shipping Babar Ghauri proclaimed offender in the accountability reference.

