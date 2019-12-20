History Made: Biggest container laden ship anchors down at KPT

KARACHI: The biggest container laden ship in the history of Pakistan anchored down at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Friday, ARY News reported.

The ship, namely ‘Cosco Belgium’ is a giant container vessel that anchored down at the South Wharf area of Karachi Port.

This is the largest ever vessel handled for the very first time at Karachi Port with length overall (LOA) of 366 meters, highest gross registered tonnage (GRT) of 153,666 metric tonnes and maximum beam of 51.20 meters.

None of the Pakistani port has ever handled such a giant vessel in past. The Hong Kong flag vessel came alongside SAPT-3 berths at 8:10 pm Pakistan time under the personal command and supervision of Deputy Conservator KPT Captain Asif Ahmed Saeed Tauni while adopting all safety measures.

KPT has previously handled vessels of LOA 354.24 meters, 128,929 metric tonnes GRT and 45.6 meters Beam.

Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar congratulated the entire operations team which participated in this landmark achievement.

