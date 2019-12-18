Customs seizes Indian-origin beauty product from Karachi port

KARACHI: Customs authorities on Wednesday seized Indian-origin beauty product at the Port Qasim in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The seized body cream weighted over 4500 kilogrammes and worth upto Rs 3.3 million. “The cream was imported by an agent of a Lahore-based firm,” they said adding that the documents showed that the cream was imported from European Union.

However, the authorities claimed that during the thorough investigations, the cream turned out to be imported from the arch rival and neighbouring country.

The authorities have seized all the material and further action was underway to nab culprits involved in it.

On December 12, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi warned of strict action against the import of Indian-origin products in the country using regional ports.

In his twitter post, the FBR chairman said that ‘Origin of import circumvention’ means declaration or representation of wrong country of origin.

“Serious instances of such circumvention being noticed with respect to goods of Indian origin using various regional ports for that purpose. This action will be prosecuted severely.”

