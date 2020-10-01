IHC fixes Kulbhushan Jadhav case hearing for Oct 6

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of the case related to the appointment of defence counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on October 6, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The IHC Registrar Office said that the hearing of the case for appointment of defence counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav will be held on October 6. A larger bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq, and Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case.

Senior Advocate Supreme Court (SC) and former Attorney General of Pakistan, Makhdoom Ali Khan, excused from legally assisting the high court as amicus curiae in the case.

On July 22, the federal government had filed a petition in the IHC seeking appointment of defence counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The IHC in its Aug 7 verdict had said: “We appoint Mr Abid Hassan Manto, Mr Hamid Khan, Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court and former presidents of the Sup­reme Court Bar Association, and Mr Makhdoom Ali Khan, Senior Advocate Sup­reme Court and former Att­orney General of Pakistan, as amici curiae for our legal assistance in general and, in particular, to ensure that the judgement of the Inter­national Court is effectively implemented.”

Jadhav has been in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. During the investigation, he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives.

He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

