IHC forms larger bench to hear plea seeking counsel for Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High court (IHC) on Monday constituted a larger bench to hear the government’s petition seeking appointment of a legal representative for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, ARY News reported.

Hearing the petition, a two-member bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, ordered the government to appoint legal counsel for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy.

The judge remarked that Pakistan should once again offer India a chance to appoint legal counsel for Jadhav.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “India and Kulbhushan Jadhav should once again be extended an offer to appoint a legal representative.”

Responding to the judge’s remarks, the attorney general of Pakistan said, “India was running away from the verdict issued by the ICJ.”

“An ordinance was issued to give an opportunity to file a review petition against the sentence,” the AGP said and added, “We will contact India again through the Foreign Office.”

Judge Athar Minallah appointed Abid Hassan Minto, Hamid Khan, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan and the attorney general of Pakistan to assist the court in deciding the case and adjourned the hearing till September 3.

