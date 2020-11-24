ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned on Tuesday the hearing of appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the case.

Over the course of the hearing, a Foreign Office official placed on record a compliance report informing the judges that the PML-N supremo didn’t show up before the court deliberately. An execution report of his warrants through ads in print as well as electronic media was also submitted to the bench.

It was informed that the warrants posted through Royal Mail were received at Sharif’s London residence. Besides, proclamation notices summoning the former prime minister were also put up outside his Lahore residence.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi requested the court to record statements of the officials who forwarded and posted summons of the PML-N supreme leader to declare him a proclaimed offender.

At this, the court ruled that it will record statements of the relevant officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Foreign Office at the next hearing and directed the agency to submit all relevant records.

The court directed the additional attorney general to satisfy as to whether Nawaz has the right to engage a counsel to defend himself. The hearing was adjourned till December 2.

