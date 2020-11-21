LAHORE: The police on Saturday pasted proclamation notice outside former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence over his perpetual absence from trial proceedings in an illegal land allotment case.

An accountability court had issued a proclamation against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in an illegal land allotment case, last month.

The DIG Operations Lahore said that Nawaz has been declared proclaimed offender by the court and the notice has been posted outside his house on the orders of the NAB court.

He said that the police will present its report before the court on November 26.

Read more: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Nawaz Sharif in land allotment case

Sharif is facing accusations of illegal allotment of land as the then Punjab CM to Mir Shakilur Rehman.

On March 12, the National Accountability Bureau had apprehended Mir Shakilur Rahman in a case pertaining to the illegal exemption of 54 plots in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz is currently present in London after being granted bail on medical grounds.

Comments

comments