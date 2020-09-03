Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Nawaz Sharif in land allotment case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in illegal land allotment case, ARY News reported.

Sharif is facing accusations of illegal allotment of land as the then Punjab CM to Mir Shakilur Rehman.

The hearing was presided over by AC Judge Asad Ali, in which editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News Mir Shakilur Rahman was produced before the court.

The police after being asked by the court about non-appearance of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that he is currently in London and the summon notice has been sent to his residence.

Due to continued non-appearance before the court, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor demanded the court to issue non-bailable warrants for the erstwhile prime minister.

Maintaining the NAB’ request, the court released non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Shah and directed Pakistani Embassy in the United Kingdom to act on it.

Meanwhile, the court also extended judicial remand of Mir Shakilur Rahman till September 17.

On March 12, the National Accountability Bureau had apprehended Mir Shakilur Rahman in a case pertaining to illegal exemption of 54 plots in Lahore.

