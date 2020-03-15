LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for investigation in land scam case related to the editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News Mir Shakilur Rahman, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif has been summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Lahore chapter on March 20 in the case related to land scam when Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was the then chief minister of Punjab in 1986.

Sharif is facing accusations of illegal allotment of land as the then Punjab CM to Mir Shakilur Rehman.

NAB sources said the institution has found evidences against Nawaz Sharif in Mir Shakil’s land scam case.

Read: Accountability court approves 12-day physical remand of Mir Shakilur Rahman

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif is currently present in London after being granted a bail on medical grounds.

On March 12, the National Accountability Bureau had apprehended the editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News Mir Shakilur Rahman in a case pertaining to illegal exemption of 54 plots in Lahore.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The anti-graft watchdog arrested Mir Shakilur Rahman after he failed to furnish the supportive evidence in connection with the land which he had acquired during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

Later on March 13, an Accountability Court had approved 12-day physical remand of Mir Shakilur Rahman in a case pertaining to a land scam.

The court had earlier approved 11-day physical remand of Mir Shakil but extended for one day when Mir Shakil’s counsel Aitzaz Ahsan said he would not be available for proceedings on March 24 due to hearing of a case in Hyderabad.

Comments

comments