LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Friday approved 12-day physical remand of Geo News owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman in a case pertaining to a land scam, ARY News reported.

According to details, Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman was produced before the court in Lahore for the judicial proceedings.

The court had earlier approved 11-day physical remand of Mir Shakil but extended for one day when Mir Shakeel’s counsel Aitzaz Ahsan said he would not be available for proceedings on March 24 due to hearing of a case in Hyderabad.

The court then approved remand till March 25.

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday apprehended the editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News Mir Shakilur Rahman in a case pertaining to illegal exemption of 54 plots in Lahore.

The anti-graft watchdog arrested Mir Shakilur Rahman after he failed to furnish the supportive evidence in connection with the land which he had acquired during the tenure of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was the second time when NAB summoned Mir Shakilur Rahman in the land scam. Earlier on March 5, the anti-graft watchdog had interrogated Mir Shakil for two hours in the case. NAB sources added that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also expected to be summoned in the land scam case.

