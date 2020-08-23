IHC to hear Nawaz’s appeal against conviction in Al-Azizia reference on Sept 1

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear an appeal filed against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s conviction in Al-Azizia reference on September 1, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court will hear the appeal on September 1.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals against Nawaz Sharif’s extension of sentence and his acquittal in the flagship reference has also been fixed for hearing.

The Islamabad High Court’s special bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the appeals of Nawaz Sharif and NAB.

Pakistan on Saturday had approached British authorities to repatriate three-time prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who is currently staying in London for his medical treatment.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria had written a letter to the British authorities, demanding to handover the former prime minister to the country.

Read More: NAB decides to bring back Nawaz Sharif

The development came a day after Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz has said that it is necessary to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and the government will ask the Foreign Office (FO) to take steps for his return.

Comments

comments