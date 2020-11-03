ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed on Tuesday the government to fill the vacant position of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general at the earliest.

A single bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave this direction while hearing a writ petition moved by a pilot challenging revocation of his licence.

During the hearing, the chief justice declared that this court couldn’t meddle in the issue of revocation of pilots’ licences. The power to revoke and restore licences rests with the relevant authority and not the court, he observed.

At present, the country’s aviation regulator is non-functional, Justice Minallah noted, adding the licence issue would get resolved once a permanent director general of the authority is appointed.

Observing that it is up to the CAA DG to decide whether to revoke pilot licences, he called for the matter to be placed before the authority’s chief after appointment to the post is made. The government needs to fulfil its duty properly in a timely manner, he said.

The IHC bench summoned the attorney general to appear in person on next hearing on Nov 24.

