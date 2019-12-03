ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted bail before arrest of convener Rehbar Committee and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani, over graft charges, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was presided over by IHC’s divisional bench comprising, Chief Justice, Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides, accepted bail before arrest to Akram Durrani. He was asked to submit four security bonds of Rs. 0.5 million, each.

Earlier on October 14, Akram Durrani had failed to satisfy the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team in an ongoing investigation in assets beyond means case against him.

The JUI-F stalwart was grilled for around four hours by the accountability team, in which he failed to give satisfactory answers against the queries of the top graft buster, said sources.

He served as the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 2002 to 2007. He served as federal minister for Housing and Works, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Last year, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had ordered an inquiry against Akram Khan Durrani over misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots.

