IHC to hear PTI’s plea seeking Asif Zardari disqualification tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) to take up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plea, seeking Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s disqualification for allegedly hiding details of his assets, tomorrow, ARY News reported on Monday.

Initial hearing of plea filed by PTI’s Usman Dar, seeking former president’s disqualification, will be held tomorrow by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minhallah, at 9 in the morning.

In this regard, lawyers of Prime Minister Special Aide for Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, have been informed by the registrar office.

The petition stated that the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman is ineligible to hold office apart from seeking the court’s ruling to disqualify him from becoming a member of the National Assembly for life.

Zardari, Election Commission of Pakistan and National Assembly Secretary have been named respondents in the case.

Read more: PTI files disqualification plea against Zardari in IHC

Earlier, the Supreme Court had returned a petition filed by PTI leaders seeking disqualification of Zardari for concealing his assets.

Raising objections on the petition, the SC registrar had said the petitioners didn’t approach the relevant forum to have their grievance addressed. “The petitioners approached Supreme Court despite presence of the aforesaid forum.”

Earlier, PTI leader Zaman had withdrawn his plea from the election commission, stating he had garnered key evidence against Zardari which would be furnished before the top court.

