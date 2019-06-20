IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court here on Thursday turned down bail plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a two-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the judgment today.

Earlier on May 20, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had filed a bail plea on medical grounds in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The incarcerated prime minister moved IHC through his counsel Khawaja Haris.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Chairman NAB, Jail Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail and the accountability court had been made respondent in the bail plea, while the recommendations of the specialist doctors hailing from the United Kingdom and the United States had also been attached with the plea.

“Nawaz facing life threats owing to his worsening health and his treatment is not possible in the prison”, the doctors had said in their report filed with the bail plea.

Sharif wanted to get himself treated from the same doctors who treated him in the past, abroad, the plea had read.

