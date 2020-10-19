ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Monday rejected two applications seeking to publish former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s proclamations in two London newspapers.

The division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed the miscellaneous applications filed by the government after hearing arguments put forward by a state counsel.

Additional attorney general Tariq Khokhar contended before the bench that the IHC had ordered for publishing the summons of the PML-N supremo, who is currently in London, in two Pakistani newspapers.

He demanded that since the former premier is in London, his summons should also be printed in UK newspapers.

Two Pakistani newspapers today posted the former prime minister’s proclamations issued by the IHC registrar. According to the proclamation, he has until November 24 to turn up in court or face adverse legal action.

