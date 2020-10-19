IHC summons Nawaz Sharif via newspaper ad on November 24

ISLAMABAD: Important development in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references as the newspaper advertisement for summoning former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been published in an English daily on Monday, ARY News reported.

The copy of the advertisement published in an English daily has been presented before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The advertisement was issued in the Lahore edition of English daily.

According to the summons released, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been directed to appear before the Islamabad High Court on November 24.

It is to be mentioned that here that the IHC had ordered to publish the advertisement for summoning Nawaz Sharif in Lahore addition of two newspapers in the country.

The PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender earlier in September and had refused to receive his arrest warrants. The arrest warrants were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail.

The court had summoned Sharif to appear before the court in a corruption case and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

