ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday has sought Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) nod to publish former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s summons in two London based newspapers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The IHC heard the case related to summoning Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield Reference.

Tariq Khokhar on behalf of the federal government submitted a plea in the Registrar Office, seeking permission to publish the advertisement in the two London-based newspapers too.

It is to be mentioned that here that the IHC had ordered to publish the advertisement for summoning Nawaz Sharif in Lahore addition of two newspapers in the country.

The authorities were directed to send a copy of the newspaper to Nawaz Sharif via the Pakistani High Commission in the UK.

Read more: IHC summons Nawaz Sharif via newspaper ads on November 24

The PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender earlier in September and had refused to receive his arrest warrants. The arrest warrants were sent twice by-hand and once via Britain’s Royal Mail.

The court had summoned Sharif to appear before the court in a corruption case and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

Earlier the federal government had written a letter to the UK for the deportation of the convicted former premier as well, who was allowed to go to London to receive his medical treatment last year but later was declared an absconder by courts here.

Comments

comments