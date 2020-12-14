IHC reserves verdict in Safdar’s plea seeking foolproof security

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its verdict in a plea of PML-N MNA Captain retired Safdar Awan, seeking foolproof security.

At the outset of the hearing counsel of Safdar stated before the court that protection of lives and properties of the citizen is responsibility of the state and his client is being politically targeted.

“Cases against him were registered in Sindh, KP and Punjab”, the counsel said and pleaded the court to order foolproof security provision to Safdar Awan.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minhallah remarked though the protection of the lives and properties is responsibility of the state, but the court cannot direct the state for provision of security.

“IHC judges do not interfere in the state matters.”

Later, the verdict in the plea was reserved by the IHC.

Last week, Capt (retd) Safdar Awan had moved a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking foolproof security.

Naming the interior ministry as respondent, he had requested the IHC to direct it to liaise with the IGPs of KPK, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad to provide him foolproof security whenever he travels to different areas of the country.

