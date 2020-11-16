LAHORE: The Punjab government approached on Monday the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking cancellation of bail granted to PML-N leaders Capt (retd) Safdar, Rana Sanaullah and others by an anti-terrorism court in the NAB office attack case.

The provincial government moved an appeal in the high court requesting it to strike down the ATC’s verdict of granting interim bail to the PML-N leaders.

Also Read: ATC grants bail to PML-N MPA in NAB office clash case

It stated in the appeal that the court approved their bail pleas despite concrete evidence showing their involvement in the violence outside the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore office after arrival of Maryam there in August last.

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the NAB office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

Also Read: Court extends Sanaullah, Safdar’s bail in NAB office attack case

Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar Awan are among the PML-N members nominated in the case.

Lahore police had registered a case against 300 PML-N leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, provincial and national lawmakers on the complaint of the NAB after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

Comments

comments